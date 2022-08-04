The number of officers relieved of their duties has increased nationally from the previous year.

Data from the Home Office shows 11 Hampshire officers were dismissed since April 2017 – including five in the year to March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of resignations in the police has also risen. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The figures refer to people made redundant, forced to resign, had their contracts terminated, or anyone asked to leave due to misconduct.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Hampshire Constabulary has robust procedures in place to deal with misconduct.

‘We are absolutely clear that all officers and staff must adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of them due to their positions within society and we are proactive in taking action against those who fall below those standards.’

Across England and Wales, 192 officers were sacked in 2021-22, rising from 179 the year before.

Data from the College of Policing, a professional body, shows 257 officers nationally – 11 in Hampshire – were placed on the 'barred list' in the year to March 2021.

People on the list can no longer serve in the police, as they have been found to have committed gross misconduct.

The Hampshire police spokesman added that the complaints process against officers is broader than just misconduct.

‘Sometimes incidents require different outcomes to be taken, for example whether improvements should be made and implementing any learning or recommendations identified,’ he added.

The National Police Chiefs Council, a staff body for police leaders, said a ‘tiny minority’ are undermining public trust.