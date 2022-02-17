According to a survey the majority of officers are struggling with working longer hours, while dealing with years of pay caps and freezes.

Tne 2021 pay and morale survey, conducted by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), showed 91 per cent of cops at Hampshire police do not feel respected by government.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire police federation chair, said the figure was not surprising at all.

The majority of police officers in Hampshire have low morale due to concerns over their pay and workload. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

She said: ‘My members feel betrayed by this government.

‘They worked throughout the pandemic, keeping the public safe whilst putting themselves and their families at risk.

‘They enforced the legislation implemented by the government, often at very short notice.

‘To then be denied a pay rise due to interference in the “independent” mechanism for determining police pay, sends the message that the Government does not respect or value police officers.’

The federation is campaigning for a ‘fair and independent mechanism’ to control pay rises, and is urging for backing from MPs.

Last year, police officers in England and Wales were given no pay rise at all, with caps and freezes being implemented for 12 years.

Confidence from the force in Hampshire is waning.

Of the 958 local responders to the survey, 73 per cent think morale is currently low – with workload being another issue.

Over the last 12 months, 69 per cent of officers said there workload was too high, or much too high.

The majority of the local force, 78 per cent, are dissatisfied with their overall remuneration.

Over the last 10 years, their pay has fallen by 18 per cent in real terms.

Ms Wakefield added: ‘Some of my members cannot afford to pay into the pension scheme, some can only afford to fill their cars up with fuel on payday.

‘Many of our student officers struggle to find affordable accommodation as they do not earn enough to get a mortgage, even when they have thousands saved.

‘For many, their take home pay is roughly the same as it was 10 years ago.

‘Hampshire is a good force with a good well-being offer but that can never compete with the disrespectful treatment from the government.’

Ms Wakefield said Hampshire Constabulary is underfunded by £43m, due to cuts and an ‘unfair funding formula’.

She hopes to receive extra financial support, as the higher cost of living in Hampshire and covering the Isle of Wight is posing challenges to officers.

Currently, 57 per cent of employees would not recommend joining the police, with 10 per cent intending to leave in two years – or as soon as possible.

Ms Wakefield was not surprised by these findings.

She added: ‘Demand has increased so there is more work but less officers to actually do that work.

‘Officers are breaking under the strain.

‘Changes need to be made to police pay, funding, recruitment and the constant negative rhetoric from the government.’

In response to the survey, a spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘People across the country are concerned about their finances and police officers and staff are no different.

‘Hampshire Constabulary is recognised as having one of the best wellbeing programmes of any force in the country, including support and advice for those with financial concerns, but the issues that are being raised are very real.

‘Where we can we support people, and we work closely with our local Police Federation in doing this.’

