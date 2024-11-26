Necklaces, rings and earrings have been stolen in a burglary in Whiteley.

The police were contacted on the evening of November 24 and it was reported that a range of jewellery was stolen. The items stolen include necklaces, rings, and earrings, along with some cash.

Do you live in the area, and have you seen anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you captured them on CCTV or doorbell camera?

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.