Necklaces, rings and earrings pinched during Whiteley burglary - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:43 BST

Necklaces, rings and earrings have been stolen in a burglary in Whiteley.

The burglary took place at an address in Saffron Way some time between 11am on November 23 and 7:30pm on November 24.

The police were contacted on the evening of November 24 and it was reported that a range of jewellery was stolen. The items stolen include necklaces, rings, and earrings, along with some cash.

Do you live in the area, and have you seen anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you captured them on CCTV or doorbell camera?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240512160. You can also submit information online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

