Yesterday an appeal was launched after the ‘nervous’ young pooch Oakley had not been spotted since Thursday morning – having last seen at Alver Valley Country Park.

Police officers in Gosport shared a callout from the pup’s owner, Michelle McMenemy, who was desperate for her cherished dog to come home.

But now Ms McMenemy has updated her Facebook page to say: ‘Our baby is home! I am overwhelmed by the kindness of the public and everybody's help that has been searching day and night for Oakley and I can not thank you all enough! I am forever grateful to everyone.’