'Nervous' puppy Oakley missing from Lee-on-the-Solent has been found

POLICE say a puppy that had gone missing in Lee-on-the Solent has been found.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:59 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:46 am

Yesterday an appeal was launched after the ‘nervous’ young pooch Oakley had not been spotted since Thursday morning – having last seen at Alver Valley Country Park.

Police officers in Gosport shared a callout from the pup’s owner, Michelle McMenemy, who was desperate for her cherished dog to come home.

The puppy went missing at Alver Valley Country Park yesterday morning.

But now Ms McMenemy has updated her Facebook page to say: ‘Our baby is home! I am overwhelmed by the kindness of the public and everybody's help that has been searching day and night for Oakley and I can not thank you all enough! I am forever grateful to everyone.’

