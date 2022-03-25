'Nervous' puppy Oakley missing from Lee-on-the-Solent has been found
POLICE say a puppy that had gone missing in Lee-on-the Solent has been found.
Yesterday an appeal was launched after the ‘nervous’ young pooch Oakley had not been spotted since Thursday morning – having last seen at Alver Valley Country Park.
Police officers in Gosport shared a callout from the pup’s owner, Michelle McMenemy, who was desperate for her cherished dog to come home.
But now Ms McMenemy has updated her Facebook page to say: ‘Our baby is home! I am overwhelmed by the kindness of the public and everybody's help that has been searching day and night for Oakley and I can not thank you all enough! I am forever grateful to everyone.’