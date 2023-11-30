News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Netley man charged with two offences after burglarly of Hamble School and Everyone Active Sports Complex in Hampshire village

A Hampshire man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a school and a leisure centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ashley Dominic Matthews, 34, of Hound Road, Netley has been charged with burglary and attempt burglary.

NOW READ: Fareham man who sexually abused vulnerable male pensioner in Gosport is punished in court

It follows a report of a burglary at The Hamble School, Satchell Lane, Hamble, and Everyone Active Sports Complex, in the early hours of the morning on Friday 22 September.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was reported that damage was caused to both buildings during the incident, but no items stolen. Matthews has been bailed, with conditions, to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court at 1.30pm on Wednesday 20 December.”