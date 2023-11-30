It follows a report of a burglary at The Hamble School, Satchell Lane, Hamble, and Everyone Active Sports Complex, in the early hours of the morning on Friday 22 September.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was reported that damage was caused to both buildings during the incident, but no items stolen. Matthews has been bailed, with conditions, to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court at 1.30pm on Wednesday 20 December.”