Network Rail has been fined £3.41 million over the death of a track worker from Hampshire who was hit by a train.

Tyler Byrne, 30, from Aldershot, Hampshire, was working on tracks for Network Rail in Surbiton in February 2021 when he was struck and killed by a train travelling at around 76mph.

The government-owned company was handed the multi-million pound fine during a hearing at Kingston Crown Court, London, on Thursday, February 27.

The regulator, ORR (Office of Rail and Road), which launched the prosecution, said Network Rail pleaded guilty to an offence under workplace health and safety legislation.

Mr Byrne was part of a four-person group of track workers carrying out inspections while trains were running in both directions.

The hearing heard how the group was exposed to the risk of being hit by a train due to ‘inadequate’ warnings.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s managing director for the southern region, said the incident was a ‘tragic event’ that ‘should never have happened’ and the company is ‘deeply sorry for what happened’.

“Our track worker safety programme has almost entirely eliminated the need for colleagues working on the railway when trains are running.

“We have done this by carrying out maintenance work at different times, using alternative technology and we continue to examine our planned work to keep our colleagues safe.

“Tyler’s death will never be forgotten, and we will continue to strive to ensure something like this never happens again.”

Earlier this month, Network Rail was fined £3.75 million after two workers were struck and killed by a train at Margam, near Port Talbot in July 2019.

Richard Hines, ORR’s HM chief inspector of railways, said: “Our industry’s track workers play a crucial role in delivering a safe railway for passengers and users of the system, often working in challenging and difficult conditions.

“It’s essential that they are also protected from harm.

“In a period when we also remembered those who lost their lives at Margam in 2019, let us keep our focus on reducing the risks faced by our people.”