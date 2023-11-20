A new railway locomotive has been named in honour of a dedicated volunteer who passed away.

The train has been named Dave Scales and will operate along the Eastoke Corner route. Hayling Light Railway Trust carried out a naming ceremony for the newest diesel train on November 11.

Trust directors and members decided to dedicate the new vehicle in Dave’s honour after he died in February this year. The former police officer turned volunteer railwayman is one of the trust’s many unsung heroes.

Dave played a vital role in forming the trust, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in September this year. Chief executive Steve Oaks named the locomotive and said it will work a special round trip prioritised for family members, volunteers and invited guests.

The locomotive will travel along the one mile track which Dave had driven down so many times before/ Dave’s youngest grandson said: “Daddar is driving along the seafront again.”

