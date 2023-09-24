11 pictures from Hayling Light Railway 20th anniversary celebration gala
Visitors celebrated 20 years of the Hayling Light Railway this weekend.
The railway gala was held at Eastoke Corner station on Saturday from 10.30am. Steam locomotive “Peter Pan” visited the railway alongside diesel locomotives.
Passengers were transported to Beachlands to bask in the glorious sunshine. Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines were all on display in the Eastoke Corner Car Park.
Here are 11 pictures from Saturday's festivities.
