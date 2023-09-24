News you can trust since 1877
11 pictures from Hayling Light Railway 20th anniversary celebration gala

Visitors celebrated 20 years of the Hayling Light Railway this weekend.
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST

The railway gala was held at Eastoke Corner station on Saturday from 10.30am. Steam locomotive “Peter Pan” visited the railway alongside diesel locomotives.

Passengers were transported to Beachlands to bask in the glorious sunshine. Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines were all on display in the Eastoke Corner Car Park.

Here are 11 pictures from Saturday’s festivities.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the locomotives, and find out if you can spot yourself.

'Baby ' Rowe poses for her friends aboard a steam car.

1. Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala

'Baby ' Rowe poses for her friends aboard a steam car. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230923-08)

Graham Morris aboard Peter Pan at the Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala, Eastoke Corner, Hayling Island.

2. Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala

Graham Morris aboard Peter Pan at the Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala, Eastoke Corner, Hayling Island. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230923-11)

Chris Blight makes adjustments on the half-size Savage Brothers 'Little Samson' traction engine.

3. Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala

Chris Blight makes adjustments on the half-size Savage Brothers 'Little Samson' traction engine. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230923-10)

Members of Butser IX Legion, from left, Jack de Backer, 8, Gareth de Backer, centurion Mark Scanlan, archer Mark Gilbert, Arthur de Backer, 10, and Louisa de Backer.

4. Hayling Railway 20th Anniversary Gala

Members of Butser IX Legion, from left, Jack de Backer, 8, Gareth de Backer, centurion Mark Scanlan, archer Mark Gilbert, Arthur de Backer, 10, and Louisa de Backer. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230923-09)

