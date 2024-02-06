Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has today been jailed following a hit and run crash which killed a woman in New Milton.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "On 24 March 2022, a Citoren C1 collided with a woman who was crossing Old Milton Road. The driver did not stay at the scene and drove off. The pedestrian, Jill Stevens, 75, from New Milton, died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Citroen, Lewis Griffiths Bungard, 26, of Vaggs Lane, Hordle, was sentenced today at Southampton Crown Court for causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving uninsured and causing death while driving unlicensed.

"He was imprisoned for 27 months and disqualified for a further four years upon release. The owner of the Citroen, Hannah Marrion, 29, of Vaggs Lane, Hordle, was also sentenced for perverting the course of justice, as she originally claimed her fiancee Griffiths-Bungard did not have her permission to drive her vehicle. She was sentenced to six months imprisonment."