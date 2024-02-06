The man in his 60s is currently being treated in hospital after a collision on West Street, at the junction with Westland Grove, occurred at 12.40pm on Monday, February 5. The incident involved a red Honda Jazz and a black motorcycle.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Portchester. The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Fareham, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened or have dash cam footage of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision? If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101, or report online via our website, quoting reference 44240052540."