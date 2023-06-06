New picture issued of wanted man Rhys Curtis who is thought to be in Gosport
Curtis, 22, is wanted for recall to prison after breaking his licence conditions after being convicted of aggravated burglary in 2021.
He has links to Gosport and Southampton, and although police believe he was seen in Colchester in Essex on March 3 and Southampton on March 14, he is now thought to be in Gosport.
A police spokesman said: ‘We have issued a custody photo of Rhys previously, however we have obtained a more recent image of him which shows that he has now shaved his head. Officers continue to conduct extensive enquiries to locate him, and ask the public to please share this updated appeal and report any sightings of Rhys to us.’
Curtis is white, 6ft 4in, and has a shaved head and blue eyes. He usually wears a tracksuit.
The spokesman added: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Rhys to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’
Anyone who has seen Curtis or who knows where he is has been asked to call police 999, quoting RMS number 44230102584.
Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org