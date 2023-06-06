News you can trust since 1877
Police have issued another appeal to find wanted man Rhys Curtis.
By Tom Morton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

Curtis, 22, is wanted for recall to prison after breaking his licence conditions after being convicted of aggravated burglary in 2021.

He has links to Gosport and Southampton, and although police believe he was seen in Colchester in Essex on March 3 and Southampton on March 14, he is now thought to be in Gosport.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have issued a custody photo of Rhys previously, however we have obtained a more recent image of him which shows that he has now shaved his head. Officers continue to conduct extensive enquiries to locate him, and ask the public to please share this updated appeal and report any sightings of Rhys to us.’

Wanted man Rhys Curtis, 22, is being hunted by police. He is thought to be in Gosport at the moment. He is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence conditions relating to his conviction for aggravated burglary in 2021Wanted man Rhys Curtis, 22, is being hunted by police. He is thought to be in Gosport at the moment. He is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence conditions relating to his conviction for aggravated burglary in 2021
Curtis is white, 6ft 4in, and has a shaved head and blue eyes. He usually wears a tracksuit.

The spokesman added: ‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Rhys to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone who has seen Curtis or who knows where he is has been asked to call police 999, quoting RMS number 44230102584.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org