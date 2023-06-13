The driver of a Suzuki failed to stop when required to yesterday evening.

After seeing the vehicle again, the police decided to take it off the road due to the driver failing to have insurance or a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, the police said: ‘This blue Suzuki hadn't stopped when required to by police yesterday; later in the evening PCSO 18504 from Gosport West NPT* spotted it driving again.

Suzuki failed to stop

SEE ALSO: Ashes of a deceased person stolen in Southsea burglary as police appeal to public

‘Intervention by PC CROWE from the Fareham DPT* ensured that it is now off the road, as the driver had no licence and was not insured.