Suzuki driver stopped by Hampshire police after failing to have a licence or insurance

A blue Suzuki was taken off of the road yesterday after driving without insurance or a licence.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

The driver of a Suzuki failed to stop when required to yesterday evening.

After seeing the vehicle again, the police decided to take it off the road due to the driver failing to have insurance or a licence.

In a social media post, the police said: ‘This blue Suzuki hadn't stopped when required to by police yesterday; later in the evening PCSO 18504 from Gosport West NPT* spotted it driving again.

Suzuki failed to stopSuzuki failed to stop
‘Intervention by PC CROWE from the Fareham DPT* ensured that it is now off the road, as the driver had no licence and was not insured.

‘Police officers often say, ‘They'll come again’. Another vehicle is now off the road and cannot be driven by an individual who has not passed the required test.’

If you see an accident and need to contact the police call 999 in an emergency and 101 for incidents that are not.