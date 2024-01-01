New Year's Day: Elderly woman wearing dressing gown helped home after being seen wandering around Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 89-year-old female was spotted in the early hours of this morning. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that a taxi driver brought the woman to a station, where officers took her to her home address.
This was among the many supportive actions by Good Samaritans as we headed into 2024. The force said a group in the Guildhall area informed officers about a vulnerable man sleeping “in a pitch black doorway”, with officers supporting the male.
They added that door and welfare staff got an emergency space blanket and charged the phone of a man who was unwell in the street.
“To those who helped their friends get home safely, helped strangers who may have been vulnerable, and generally just looked out for each other, we see you and we thank you,” police said.