A pensioner wearing a dressing gown was helped home by police after being seen wandering around at night.

The 89-year-old female was spotted in the early hours of this morning. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that a taxi driver brought the woman to a station, where officers took her to her home address.

This was among the many supportive actions by Good Samaritans as we headed into 2024. The force said a group in the Guildhall area informed officers about a vulnerable man sleeping “in a pitch black doorway”, with officers supporting the male.

Portsmouth police thanked several Good Samaritans who supported people in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7331)

They added that door and welfare staff got an emergency space blanket and charged the phone of a man who was unwell in the street.