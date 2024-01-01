News you can trust since 1877
New Year's Day: Elderly woman wearing dressing gown helped home after being seen wandering around Portsmouth

A pensioner wearing a dressing gown was helped home by police after being seen wandering around at night.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT
The 89-year-old female was spotted in the early hours of this morning. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that a taxi driver brought the woman to a station, where officers took her to her home address.

This was among the many supportive actions by Good Samaritans as we headed into 2024. The force said a group in the Guildhall area informed officers about a vulnerable man sleeping “in a pitch black doorway”, with officers supporting the male.

Portsmouth police thanked several Good Samaritans who supported people in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7331)Portsmouth police thanked several Good Samaritans who supported people in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7331)
They added that door and welfare staff got an emergency space blanket and charged the phone of a man who was unwell in the street.

“To those who helped their friends get home safely, helped strangers who may have been vulnerable, and generally just looked out for each other, we see you and we thank you,” police said.