Newly installed police pod in street left damaged by mystery attacker
A newly installed police pod has been removed for repairs after it was the victim of criminal damage by a mystery attacker.
The engagement pod, which only landed on 30 October in East Street, Chichester, was damaged overnight between 12 and 13 November. It is now due to be repaired following the attack which left the pod with holes in it.
Police have now launched an investigation to find who was responsible. “Officers are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with footage or anyone with information who may know what happened to the pod,” a police spokesperson said.
If you have any information contact police online or call 101.