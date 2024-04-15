As previously reported, police were called at approximately 10:10pm on Sunday, April 7, to a report of a single vehicle collision on Calbourne Road, Newport on the Isle of Wight. The collision involved a blue Mazda 6 which collided with a tree and the driver, 42-year-old Paul Hart from Newport, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. A dog was also in the car and was taken to an emergency vet, but had to be put down due to its injuries.

Paul's family have now made the following tribute to him: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a remarkable young man, Paul Anthony Hart, whose life was tragically cut short along with his lovely dog Bailey. His vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless energy touched the lives of all who knew him. "He was a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration and a testament of resilience in the face of adversity. His life, though brief, was a testament to the power of love he gave. The world has lost a kind, caring, infectious and joyful man. We are proud to have given this gift to all who knew him. "In his memory, let us remember not just the sorrow of his loss, but the joy and love he brought into our lives. Let us honour his legacy by living our lives with the same passion, kindness and generosity that he demonstrated every day. We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and would like to send a special thank you to all the tireless efforts made by all the emergency services throughout this process. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. "'Peas and Love, Yo.'"