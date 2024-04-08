Man in his 40s and a dog die in fatal Isle of Wight collision - police launch appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have launched an appeal for information for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight. Police were called at approximately 10:10pm on Sunday, April 7, to a report of a single vehicle collision on Calbourne Road, Newport. The collision involved a blue Mazda 6 which collided with a tree and the driver, a 42-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
A dog was also in the car and was taken to an emergency vet, but had to be put down due to its injuries. If anyone has any information about this collision, or any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240146250. Alternatively, you can report information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website. Click here for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.