The smash took place at the Langstone Roundabout. just north of the Eastern Road, yesterday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the pile-up at about 10.47am.

One car had been hit so hard it had flipped onto its side. Another was left a crumpled wreck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three cars were damaged in the pile-up at the Langstone Roundabout yesterday.

While a third needed to have its roof sliced off by firefighters to rescue a person trapped inside.

But despite the widespread carnage, police have today confirmed that nobody was seriously injured.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘All injuries are believed minor injuries but one driver taken to hospital as a precautionary measure to be checked over.’

As previously reported, about 20 firefighters from Cosham, Southsea and Havant attended the crash site.

Firefighter Alex Valentine, from Cosham fire station, said that when crews arrived they were met with a scene of confusion, with debris scattered all across the highway.

He said: ‘It’s hard to say what happened. It’s still under investigation. But there were three vehicles involved.

‘It was unclear at first which vehicle the person was trapped in because there was a a car on its side, one that had been spun off and car that had been rear-ended.’

He added: ‘We had to cut the roof off the vehicle of the person trapped.’

The fallout of the collision saw congestion spreading across roads out of the city, with the northbound exit on the Eastern Road blocked due to the collision.

The M275, as well as roads in Buckland, North End and Landport saw significant delays.

It came as other streets in the city were closed following the damage caused by Storm Eunice.

Among them included Fratton Road, which remains closed today, due to the damage caused to a block of flats.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron