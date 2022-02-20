Trains in Portsmouth delayed due to signalling fault at Bedhampton
RAIL users across Portsmouth have been warned to expect delays as engineers attempt to fix a fault with a signalling system.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:08 pm
The technical woes in Bedhampton are impacting trains running towards Portsmouth and Southampton.
Delays of at least 15 minutes are expected.
A spokesman for Southern Rail said: ‘We're working with Network Rail to resolve the problem as soon as possible.
‘Technicians are on site and we're waiting for further updates.’
