Trains in Portsmouth delayed due to signalling fault at Bedhampton

RAIL users across Portsmouth have been warned to expect delays as engineers attempt to fix a fault with a signalling system.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:08 pm

The technical woes in Bedhampton are impacting trains running towards Portsmouth and Southampton.

Delays of at least 15 minutes are expected.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said: ‘We're working with Network Rail to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Delays are affecting services to Portsmouth. Pictured is a Southern Rail train.

‘Technicians are on site and we're waiting for further updates.’

