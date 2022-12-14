Northern Parade Rape: Portsmouth man arrested after woman tricked and raped by stranger asking for directions
POLICE have arrested a man after a woman was raped by a stranger who asked for directions.
A 21-year-old from Portsmouth was detained today in connection to the rape. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was raped between 1am and 2am while walking along Northern Parade, in Hilsea, on August 17.
She was asked for help by an unknown male, who travelled with her for a short while, before raping her.The woman is being supported by specialist officers.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been issuing appeals for information since the summer. They made a call out to residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue and Magdalen Road in August.
A statement said: ‘We have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at the current time.
‘You may recall that we have previously appealed to the public regarding this incident and we would like to thank everyone that has come forward with information. We would still like to hear from anyone that has any information that may assist our enquiries.
‘You can contact us on 101 quoting reference 44220334437 or via our website. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.
‘We would like to remind people of the support available to them if they have been the victim of a sexual offence, including how to report this to us. More details can be found on our website.’