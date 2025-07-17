A notorious shoplifter wearing red trousers ran off after she was caught with a bottle of wine by an “eagle-eyed” PCSO.

A person in red trousers was caught with stolen wine by officers | Gosport police

The off-duty PCSO, named as Chalyn in a Facebook post by, became suspicious when she saw the conspicuous offender during the neighbourhood teams patrols in Gosport east earlier this week.

The post said: “(The PCSO) spotted someone in distinctive red trousers heading into a local shop. Having clocked the trousers from a previous shoplifting report, decided to follow her in. Shortly afterwards she challenged the suspect — who promptly pulled a large bottle of alcohol from her trousers and ran.”

Thanks to “quick coordination” with PC Dom and PC Lynsey they tracked her down shortly after. “She’ll now be reported for summons to court. Great teamwork all round,” the post added.