Notorious thief who persistently targeted shop arrested for pilfering meat and high value stock
A notorious shoplifter has been hunted down after pinching meat from a store.
Officers arrested a shoplifter this weekend after they pilfered approximately £1,000 worth of meat and high value goods from a store.
The incident, which happened on Saturday morning (September 20), is one of many with the police saying the thief has persistently targeted this particular shop.
Police have confirmed on social media the shoplifter has now been remanded in custody.