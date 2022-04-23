‘Smirking’ paedophile Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, was jailed on Friday for almost 17 years for his sick abuse of three young boys and sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl.

Now, bosses at children protection charity NSPCC have spoken out about ‘wild creature’ Morel’s sickening abuse – and told how it has ruined lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paedophile beast Alfie Morel was jailed for almost 17 years for sexually abusing young boys during his time as a football coach

Speaking following Morel’s sentencing, an NSPCC spokesman said: ‘

An NSPCC spokesperson said: ‘As a football coach, it was Morel’s duty to support and nurture children. Instead he inflicted pain and suffering on children who looked up to him through an insidious regime of grooming, both on and offline.

‘We know that sexual offending against children online is at record levels. It is utterly critical that the new Online Safety Bill responds to the sheer scale of abuse risks that children face on social media and strengthens the child protection system for generations to come, preventing offenders like Morel from easily grooming young people online.”

As previously reported, beast Morel had denied targeting three boys during a campaign of seduction that led to accusations of rape, sexual assaults, and sending explicit pictures and videos of himself.But the ‘evil’ predator was found guilty of eight offences at Portsmouth Crown Court in January. These included attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Judge Richard Shepherd served up a total sentence of 16 years and 10 months for Morel after his campaign of ‘grooming’ that saw him inflict abuse in their own homes or in his car while away for football.

Morel played on the children’s ‘vulnerability’ and emotionally blackmailed them by revealing his mental health struggles, including how he was suicidal.

The judge told the paedophile: ‘You groomed the boys and in some cases sexually abused them for the purposes of your own sexual gratification. You ingratiated yourself into those families, you groomed their families as well as the boys.

‘You installed yourself in a position of trust and responsibility in the school environment and football coaching world.

‘You lied, you manipulated, you coerced, bribed and cajoled all for your own sexual pleasure.

‘You had been warned about your behaviour in terms of safeguarding. You ignored that training and warning - all because you wanted to be alone with children so you could abuse them.’

Morel was found not guilty of the charge of rape of child under the age of 13.

However, he was sentenced for sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl who was ‘infatuated’ and ‘in love’ with him.

Morel was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and sexual notification requirements.

He will serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars meaning he will be released from jail after around 10 years if he is deemed fit.