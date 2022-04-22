‘Smirking’ paedophile Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, had denied targeting three boys during a campaign of seduction that led to accusations of rape, sexual assaults, and sending explicit pictures and videos of himself.

But ‘wild creature’ Morel was found guilty of eight offences at Portsmouth Crown Court in January. These included attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Jailed: Alfie Morel. Pic Hants police

He was found not guilty of the charge of rape of child under the age of 13.

At his sentence hearing today, Morel was also sentenced for sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl who was ‘infatuated’ and ‘in love’ with him.

Judge Richard Shepherd served up a total sentence of 16 years and 10 months for Morel after his campaign of ‘grooming’ that saw him inflict abuse in their own homes or in his car while away for football.

Morel played on the children’s ‘vulnerability’ and emotionally blackmailed them by revealing his mental health struggles, including how he was suicidal.

A WhatsApp conversation when Morel knew he was going to be reported. Pic Hans police

The judge told the paedophile: ‘You groomed the boys and in some cases sexually abused them for the purposes of your own sexual gratification. You ingratiated yourself into those families, you groomed their families as well as the boys.

‘You installed yourself in a position of trust and responsibility in the school environment and football coaching world.

‘You lied, you manipulated, you coerced, bribed and cajoled all for your own sexual pleasure.

‘You had been warned about your behaviour in terms of safeguarding. You ignored that training and warning - all because you wanted to be alone with children so you could abuse them.’

Speaking of the abuse of trust, the judge added: ‘Each of the boys were football-mad, they loved the game. They worked hard to improve and did everything they could to impress their coach. They looked up to you and looked to you to guide them to take care of them.’

Judge Shepherd said sport should be a ‘vehicle for building confidence and resilience’ but he said Morel’s ‘selfishness had put all that at risk’ to his victims.

He added: ‘Their bravery in coming forward and exemplary conduct stands in stark contrast to your selfishness, your lies and your cowardice.’

As the statements from the victims’ mums were read out to court, Morel was pulled up by the judge after he was caught smirking.

Judge Shepherd, interrupting the prosecutor, said: ‘Mr Morel stop smirking…stop now.’

One of the parents described Morel’s behaviour as ‘monstrous’, before adding: ‘It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Our son’s childhood will always be tinged with sadness.’

Another of the mums said: ‘We have to live with the guilt after letting this wild creature in to our home. We took him in as a friend and looked after him like he was our own because that’s the type of people we are.’

She added: ‘I trusted you. You abused our trust and sexually assaulted him and groomed him and us as a family. I hope you get what you deserve and we get some justice. I will never forgive you for what you have done.’

Another mum, whose son was victim to the attempted rape, revealed the torment her son went through including how he feared having Aids and had to be checked whether he had a sexual transmitted disease from Morel, who she called ‘evil’.

She said: ‘I was a mother who trusted you with her son. I allowed you to spend time with him. You groomed him and manipulated him and took full advantage while playing on his emotions and then you sexually abused him on the most sickening level.’

The family statement added: ‘No amount of years can compare to the damage Alfie Morel has caused. He is and always will be a great danger to children. He has shown no remorse for what crimes he has committed. We hope he rots in hell.’

Morel first came to the attention of police in March last year when it was reported he had been sending sexual messages via Instagram and Snapchat to a boy who had also been sexually assaulted and bribed him.

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team and Morel was arrested in April, 2021.

Three further victims were identified during the course of the investigation before he was charged and a trial date set following his denials.

DC Jennifer Dalziel, who led the investigation, said: ‘The victims in this case have been incredibly courageous in both speaking to the police and giving evidence in court.

‘The police and the CPS would not have been able to prosecute Morel had it not been for the bravery of the victims coming forward. We would like to thank them for speaking to us and trusting us to help them.

‘I sincerely hope this sentence begins to bring some closure to those Morel affected, and that it helps others who have suffered similar abuse to find the confidence to come forward and speak to police knowing their voices will be heard.’

Morel was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and sexual notification requirements.

He will serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars meaning he will be released from jail after around 10 years if he is deemed fit.

Emma Lile, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘The children in this case have shown incredible bravery and courage to talk to their parents when they became uncomfortable with what was going on, and then again by coming forward to support the prosecution of a man they thought was their friend.

‘Morel was clearly not their friend at all. He is a man who groomed these children, playing on their emotions, and then wholly abused his position of trust in order to sexually abuse them.

‘The CPS worked closely with the police from the outset to build a strong case against Morel, and to ensure that justice would be delivered for the young and vulnerable children that he has sickeningly abused.’

Victims of child sexual abuse should contact police on 101 to speak to a specialist detective in confidence.