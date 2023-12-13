Nuisance thief, 42, who stole perfume, chocolate and clothes gets jail for Christmas
Miles Filose, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court to 16 weeks prison for the theft of more than £500 worth of items from shops in Winchester, Southampton and Brockenhurst. He was also jailed for the attempt theft of £194 worth of menswear and fragrances from John Lewis, West Quay Shopping Centre, Southampton, on Monday 30 October.
On the same date, Filose entered White Stuff in West Quay Shopping Centre and stole £35 worth of perfume. He has been ordered to pay the same amount in compensation to the store. He was responsible for the theft of one bottle of fragrance, valued at £50.80, from John Lewis, West Quay Shopping Centre, on Thursday 2 November.
Then, on Sunday 12 November, he visited Suave Owl on High Street, Winchester and left with a £45 wallet, for which he made no attempt to pay. Also on 12 November, he stole two pairs of gloves, valued at £90, from Oliver Bonas, High Street, Winchester, and £90 worth of clothes from Crew Clothing, Market Street, Winchester.
Four days later, on Thursday 16 November, Filose once again stole from John Lewis in West Quay Shopping Centre. This time, he made off with £100 worth of perfume. Finally, on Tuesday 21 November, he was responsible for three thefts from businesses in Southampton and the New Forest.
He stole £70 worth of Armani fragrance from Boots, Above Bar Street, Southampton, £29.50 worth of meat products from Tesco Express, Brookley Road, Brockenhurst and £13.92 worth of chocolate and sweets from Poundland, Above Bar Street.
For all 10 offences, Filose pleaded guilty at court. Inspector Linda Davies, said: “This result again emphasises our commitment to tackling shoplifting, as we know the significant impact this crime has on businesses and the wider community. Our response will continue to create a hostile environment for those seeking to offend, and we are committed to relentlessly pursuing those who continue to do so."