Police give update on emergency train stop at Portchester Railway Station

A man was taken to safety after a train was forced into an emergency stop yesterday evening at Portchester Railway Station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported, the South Western Railway (SWR) train was forced to suddenly stop amid reports of a person near the track and a bag on the railway line. The train was held for around 30 minutes after being halted at around 4.45pm. British Transport Police (BTP) attended the incident.

READ NOW: Red Devils paratrooper dies in freak training exercise

SWR posted on social media yesterday: “Following trespass on the railway between Fareham and Cosham all lines have now reopened. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad