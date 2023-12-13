News you can trust since 1877
Police give update on emergency train stop at Portchester Railway Station

A man was taken to safety after a train was forced into an emergency stop yesterday evening at Portchester Railway Station.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
As reported, the South Western Railway (SWR) train was forced to suddenly stop amid reports of a person near the track and a bag on the railway line. The train was held for around 30 minutes after being halted at around 4.45pm. British Transport Police (BTP) attended the incident.

SWR posted on social media yesterday: “Following trespass on the railway between Fareham and Cosham all lines have now reopened. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)
A BTP spokesperson has now provided more detail on the incident, saying: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station yesterday (12 December) just before 5pm following reports of concern for welfare. Officers attended and a man was taken to a place of safety.”