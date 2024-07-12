Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “nuisance” thief who swung a wine bottle at a police officer after annoying three women in Portsmouth has been jailed.

Guildhall Walk. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“Chaotic” Rodney Hoyle, 41, was pestering the women in Guildhall Walk on September 9, 2022, when a police officer intervened.

Hoyle, of Catherington Way, Havant, took umbrage to the officer and delivered a slur at him before briefly leaving the scene and returning to “swing” the wine bottle at him. But hapless Hoyle was quickly restrained and arrested.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Hoyle was then back to more familiar forms of criminality on November 24 last year when he and an unnamed accomplice stole up to £600 worth of items from a Tesco Mobile store cupboard.

On the first of these occasions Hoyle was attempting to “obscure the view” while his partner raided the cupboard. The pair then returned a while later with Hoyle this time helping himself to goods.

Two days later at TK Max in Winchester, the defendant stole two jackets worth £600 after trying the items on before putting his own coat over them to cover up and then walking out without paying.

The court heard drug addict Hoyle has 158 offences to his name with him offending for 30 years. Helen Easterbrook, defending, said Hoyle’s life was “beyond chaotic” and his criminality was fuelled by his drug addiction he was getting help with in counselling sessions.

Referring to the incident when he brandished the bottle, the barrister added: “He was waving the bottle around. The civilians present treated him as the nuisance he was. There was little fear of distress.”

Hoyle admitted charges of affray, burglary and theft and was jailed for five months. Judge James Newton-Price KC said: “I have no choice but to impose a custodial sentence.”