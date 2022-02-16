Police called after 'object' thrown at train in Hilsea rail station causing disruption in Portsmouth

A POLICE investigation has been launched after an ‘object’ was thrown at a train at Hilsea station.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:21 pm

Rail services in the Portsmouth area were disrupted earlier today following the incident.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Hilsea station at 10.43am.

South Western Railway (SWR) warned that trains could be ‘canceled or delayed’ for several hours.

Hilsea station

The disruption has since cleared.

A spokesman from BTP said: ‘British Transport Police were called to Hilsea railway station at 10.43am today (16 February) following a report of an object thrown at a train. Thankfully no one was injured.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.’

SWR Help tweeted: ‘We've received reports of police dealing with an incident at Hilsea.

‘Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.’

The account added just before 2pm: ‘We are pleased to confirm that our trains are now running normally following police dealing with an incident at Hilsea and there should be no further delays to your journey.’

