Hampshire Police Federation is offering support to colleagues who went into a burning house to arrest a suspect and save the occupants.

Chair Zoe Wakefield said: ‘This is another example of when police officers run towards danger to protect those who need our help.’

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

On Friday morning at 6.34am, officers were called to an address in Basingstoke that was on fire, where they found a woman in her 20s with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital where she is receiving treatment for injuries to her shoulder and hand.

The woman is receiving support from specialist officers, Hampshire police have said.

The property was on fire with two children also inside the address but they were not injured.

During the incident, one Hampshire police officer sustained an injury to his hand and several others are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Zoe added: ‘Hampshire Police Federation is supporting the officers involved as it's not just the physical injuries but the psychological damage of attending so many traumatic incidents.

‘We wish all of our colleagues a full and swift recovery.’

A 28-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.