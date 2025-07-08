Officers investigating vehicle crime reports in Bishop’s Waltham release image of man

Officers investigating recent vehicle crime incidents in Bishop’s Waltham have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

It follows reports that three men targeted a number of vehicles in the area last week, with a number of items stolen - including a car.

Police would like to speak to this man | Hants Police

A police statement said: “We are aware of the impact these incidents have on the local community, but please be reassured that enquiries are ongoing as we continue to gather evidence in order to arrest offenders.

“It was reported that three men accessed a number of vehicles and items, including cash, keys, a laptop, sunglasses and a car were taken between 2 July and 3 July.

“Since the incidents were reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now in a position to release an image of a man we would like to speak to.

“We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV or mobile phone footage, which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“If you recognise the man, or have any information, please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting 44250293857.”