Officers carried out the raid at an address in Lee-on-the-Solent earlier this afternoon. The News understands there was a very large police presence in Britten Road – including five cans, an unmarked van, a drone and a car.

A huge amount of cannabis was found inside the building after officers kicked the door down at 4pm and conducted thorough searches. Police arrested one man, aged 44, during the warrant while the rest of the property was search.

The raid was carried out in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, earlier this afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.

He was detained on suspicion of growing cannabis. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Officers conducted a warrant at 4pm this afternoon at an address in Britten Road, Lee-on-the-Solent.