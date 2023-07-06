Crews from several stations have been deployed to Hermitage Close in Leigh Park, Havant. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said they received the call just over an hour ago.

He said: ‘Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in the back garden of a property in Hermitage Close, Havant.

The fire is currently taking place in Hermitage Close, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Crews from Havant, Cosham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Portchester were called shortly after 4pm. Hose reels and jets are in use at the moment to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.’

The spokesman has urged residents to stay away from the scene. ‘Please avoid the area due to the amount of smoke and to allow access for oncoming emergency services vehicles,’ he added.

More to follow..

