Officers swarm Cosham property and seize £80,000 of Class A drugs during raid as male arrested
Officers carried out the warrant in Medina Road, Cosham, last Thursday afternoon (October 5) – swarming the address and battering through the front door. A male was arrested a few days later.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “We have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Cosham under suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.
"He remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.” The force added that the operations was made in order to protect communities from the damaging impact the drug trade brings.
"As part of our work to relentlessly pursue criminals and reduce drug related harm in Portsmouth, we carried out a warrant in Cosham and seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000.”
Anyone who wants to report drug related activity can do so online, or by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.