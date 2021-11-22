Worthmore Munyeza, 36, was handed a six-month jail term at Bournemouth Crown Court having been convicted over the incident in Drayton.

As reported, Munyeza was stopped in a Ford Mondeo on July 12 last year in Havant Road, Drayton.

PC Phil Robertson and PC Robin Tompkins stopped Munyeza, of Blount Road, Old Portsmouth, who admitted having drunk one alcoholic drink, and attempted to breathalyse him.

Police stopped Worthmore Munyeza in a Ford Mondeo on July 12 due to a defect in the car's tyre, only for him to spit at police. Pictures show the tyre and spit on a police car window. Picture: @Hantspolroads

Munyeza started screaming and shouting and was being detained against a van when he said ‘I can’t breathe’ claiming he was being pushed against the vehicle.

It’s then that PC Roberston tells him ‘do not spit at us,’ calling the defendant ‘dirty’.

As he’s taken into the van PC Tompkins added: ‘He got me in the face.’

Previously the judge, Recorder Adam Feest QC, said he thought the ‘officers were behaving incredibly properly’.

Munyeza had alleged racism in the way he was treated.

The defendant denied two counts of common assault of an emergency worker but was convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was cleared of criminal damage to a police van.

Munyeza has a conviction for drink-driving in 2003, and for driving while banned in 2004 and in 2006.

In 2006 he was also convicted of forging a licence with intent to deceive, and in 2010 was convicted of an assault in Scotland.

