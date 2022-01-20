A police sign appealing for witnesses after a collision that led to the death of a 91-year-old woman in Old Portsmouth.

Officers were called at around 6.42am on Monday after the seriously injured pensioner was found in High Street outside of the Duke of Buckingham pub.

The woman had suffered injuries to her head, arms and knees, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire police confirmed last night. A statement said that subsequent enquiries revealed the woman was struck by a black Nissan Qashqai, which didn’t stop at the scene.

The woman's death has left pub staff 'devastated' and the local community shocked.

Councillor Rob Wood, who represents the area in the St Thomas ward, said he sent his ‘deepest sympathies’ to the woman’s family. He added: ‘It’s a terrible thing to have happened.’

The councillor said that Portsmouth City Council has been looking to create a Zebra crossing outside the Duke of Buckingham, as part of traffic-calming measures planned before the incident occurred.

One member of the Duke of Buckingham staff, who asked not to be named, said the fatal collision was ‘devastating’.

He said: ‘‘We have had car crashes along the road, but nothing like this. It is very sad – it’s devastating to think about.’

Police investigating the fatal collision have visited the Duke of Buckingham and taken CCTV footage. And they have appealed for help from anyone who might have information to help with their enquiries.

Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dash cam footage or maybe you live nearby and have Ring Doorbell footage that may assist our investigation?’

A 45-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident that failed to report that accident.

He was still in police custody last night as The News went to press.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220020934/Op Nebulous.

