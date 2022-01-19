Leigh Park sees armed police respond to 'altercation' between two groups with man arrested over suspected weapon
ARMED police have been called to an ‘altercation’ between two groups in Leigh Park, leading to the arrest of a Portsmouth man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Officers were called to Tidworth Road in Havant at 2pm following the altercation between two groups of people.
Armed units were sent to the scene ‘to ensure the safety of the local community and those involved’, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
Now a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remains in custody.
The police spokesman added: ‘Officers continue to make enquiries in the area.
‘We would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk at this time.
‘We are grateful for the support of the community during any disruption the incident caused.’
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the police on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44220024524.