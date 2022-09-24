Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Crimestoppers boss says anyone with information about her killing will be protected
THE CEO of Crimestoppers has vowed that anyone who comes forward with information about the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel will be protected.
The nine-year-old was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her Liverpool home on August 22.
A £200,000 reward is being offered to help find her killer.
But there are fears that people are staying silent amid fear of reprisals from those responsible or linked to the crime.
Mark Hallas, Crimestoppers’ CEO, said: ‘Sometimes rewards do work, and sometimes they don’t. In this case, I think it's such a heinous crime that's really sort of touched the heart of the nation, that we need to leave no stone unturned to make sure that we can do whatever we can to get that individual and a number of individuals to call us who might have information regarding that tragic incident.’
Mr Hallas also stressed that anyone without information would remain anonymous and be protected.
‘Anonymity is absolutely at the heart of who we are and what we do,’ he added during the interview on GB News.
‘If people fill out an online form, which people increasingly do, then even the IP address is stripped out in the ether before it gets to us. So when we pass that information on to the police as a result of that information, you're totally separate. We're an independent charity and I think that's really important to understand, we're not bound to the police in any way, shape, or form. We're here for our beneficiaries. We're here for the public. We're here for the disenfranchised. The voiceless, and that's who we're focusing on.’