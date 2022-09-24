Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Crimestoppers boss says anyone with information about her killing will be protected

The nine-year-old was shot and killed when a gunman forced his way into her Liverpool home on August 22.

A £200,000 reward is being offered to help find her killer.

But there are fears that people are staying silent amid fear of reprisals from those responsible or linked to the crime.

Photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Mark Hallas, Crimestoppers’ CEO, said: ‘Sometimes rewards do work, and sometimes they don’t. In this case, I think it's such a heinous crime that's really sort of touched the heart of the nation, that we need to leave no stone unturned to make sure that we can do whatever we can to get that individual and a number of individuals to call us who might have information regarding that tragic incident.’

Mr Hallas also stressed that anyone without information would remain anonymous and be protected.

‘Anonymity is absolutely at the heart of who we are and what we do,’ he added during the interview on GB News.