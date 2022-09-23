Aiden West, 22, suffered a seizure outside Portsmouth Crown Court requiring him to be taken off for medical treatment.

West, of St Johns Square in Gosport, was staring down the barrel of a long jail term with knife-wielding accomplice Stanley Lambie, 18, after they ambushed an innocent man on May 17 at around 5am in the street of West’s address.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robbers jumped the victim in his 20s leaving him with head and facial injuries. A Samsung mobile phone taken at the time, according to police.

The duo admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery at a previous court hearing.

Lambie, of Warsash Road, Fareham, also admitted possession of a knife in a public place.

Police described the incident as a ‘serious assault and robbery’ in May.

The violent robbers were due to face justice for their crimes before the sentence hearing was dramatically adjourned amid the development of West’s health.

Defence barrister Daniel Reilly told the court: ‘Mr West had a seizure outside court.’

It left judge William Ashworth with no choice but to adjourn the hearing.

He told the remaining defendant Lambie he was ‘sorry’ to have to adjourn the sentence hearing due to West’s condition.

The hearing will now be on November 18.

A pre-sentence report for West was ordered.

Both were granted to have their bail conditions extended.