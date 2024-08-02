Omega watch purchased in Lyndhurst using stolen bank details - police launch appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 4pm on Thursday, June 11, a man bought a watch from Lyndhurst Antique Centre on the High Street using stolen bank card details. The watch was an Omega Seamaster Pro Chronometer 300m, Wave Dial watch.
The police are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the investigation. If you recognise this man, or have been offered a watch matching this description to buy, please contact the police.
You can call 101 quoting reference 44240313941, or make a report online. For more information about how to report information to the police, click here. Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.