Omega watch purchased in Lyndhurst using stolen bank details - police launch appeal

A watch worth thousands of pounds has been purchased using stolen bank details in a fraudulent incident.

At 4pm on Thursday, June 11, a man bought a watch from Lyndhurst Antique Centre on the High Street using stolen bank card details. The watch was an Omega Seamaster Pro Chronometer 300m, Wave Dial watch.

The police are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the investigation. If you recognise this man, or have been offered a watch matching this description to buy, please contact the police.