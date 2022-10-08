Peter Tobin, who was serving life sentences for three murders, passed away at the age of 76.

The murder, rapist and paedophile died in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh.

One of Britain's most hated serial killers, Peter Tobin - who committed atrocities in Leigh Park - has died aged 76. Picture: Danny Lawrence/PA Wire/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Tobin’s catalogue of abhorrent crimes includes raping two girls in Leigh Park.

He moved to a flat in Havant in 1993 to be closer to his son Daniel.

One night, he drugged and raped two 14-year-old girls who tried to visit a neighbour who was not home.

They asked Tobin if they could wait in his flat.

Peter Tobin being taken from Dundee High Court on December 2, 2008 in Dundee, Scotland. Peter Tobin has been found guilty on December 2, 2008 of the murder of Falkirk schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, who disappeared more than 17 years ago. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in jail. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

He attacked both of them, holding the children at knifepoint and forcing them to drink strong alcohol, before sexually assaulting and raping them.

Tobin stabbed one of them while his son, five at the time, was present.

To try and avoid detection, he called his wife at 2am to collect his son.

Tobin left both girls to die in the property by leaving the gas on, but both of them managed to escape.

He was found by police in Brighton after going into hiding and joining the Jesus Fellowship religious sect, based in Coventry, under an alias.

At Winchester Crown Court on May 18, 1994, he pleaded guilty and was given a 14-year sentence jail sentence.

Tobin is also alleged to have raped an eight-year-old girl over a two month period in 1984.

The child lived in the same council block in Portsmouth as him.

The victims of serial killer Peter Tobin (left - right) Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol. Picture:

It was reported to the police, but after interviews and examinations, they decided there was not enough evidence to proceed.

Police have long suspected Tobin of having more victims.

They hoped he would give up his secrets before he died in prison.

He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

The killer was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

Police believe he is responsible for the murders of other women because he had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life.

Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said officers had tried to get Tobin to admit to any other crimes before his death.

She said: ‘Recent attempts to encourage him to do the right thing and share any knowledge he may have which could assist the police were unsuccessful.

‘While we have no current lines of investigation into Peter Tobin, we welcome any information in relation to his activities.’

The family of Vicky Hamilton said they no longer wish to talk about Tobin.

The statement from siblings Sharon, Lee and Lindsay on Facebook read: ‘We remember Vicky, we remember her laughter, her smile and we want to keep that memory after all the years of having no idea what had happened to her, followed by heartbreak of losing our mum not long after Vicky went missing.

‘He does not deserve anymore of our families thoughts.

‘If he has taken more victims, our hearts go out to their families and can only wish one day they get the closure they so badly deserve.

‘We will not be celebrating any passing but instead will be remembering Vicky, Angelika and Dinah along with any other victims, and we respectfully ask for others to do the same.’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Around 6.04am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, officers attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the death of a 76-year-old man.

