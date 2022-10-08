The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was crossing Lockerley Road when she was hit by what was thought to be a car around 5.20am on Friday September 30.

‘She sustained serious injuries as a result, and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene,’ a police spokesman said.

Police appeal

‘Unfortunately at this time we do not have a description of the vehicle involved, however we are appealing for the driver or anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

‘Were you in the area at this time, and did you see or hear anything?

‘Do you have any CCTV from the local area that may have captured this incident or the vehicle involved? Perhaps you know someone who has returned home with unexplained damage to their vehicle?’

The incident was only reported to police on October 6.

