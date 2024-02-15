News you can trust since 1877
One Stop thief jailed after targeting convenience store in Gosport three times in a week

A thief who stole items from a shop three times in a week has been jailed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT
Jayden Robinson, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 9 after being charged with four offences. He stole goods from the One Stop store in Elson Road, Gosport, three times.

The thefts were carried out on February 4, 5 and 8. Goods worth £149.25, £147.30 and £99.30 were swiped from the shelves on the respective days. Robinson was also found to have been in possession of a knife in Coronado Road on 8 February.

Gosport Police said the 25-year-old was handed a two month prison sentence and he was ordered to pay compensation to the shop.

