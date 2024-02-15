Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jayden Robinson, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 9 after being charged with four offences. He stole goods from the One Stop store in Elson Road, Gosport, three times.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thefts were carried out on February 4, 5 and 8. Goods worth £149.25, £147.30 and £99.30 were swiped from the shelves on the respective days. Robinson was also found to have been in possession of a knife in Coronado Road on 8 February.