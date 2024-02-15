Police raid flat in Gosport tower block as two men arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs
Officers carried out a search warrant at a flat in Blake Court, South Street. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that "a quantity of suspected Class C drugs" was seized at the address.
Two males, aged 47 and 53, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs. They were both placed in custody. Police carried out the operation at roughly 11.50pm on February 8.
"We encourage our communities to please keep reporting any information you have on drugs supply to police. You may not see a police deployment immediately, but please be reassured that we are working behind the scenes to build the bigger picture with every detail you provide, and these details will lead to action.
"There is a lot of vulnerability associated with the drugs trade, and it’s no secret that young people are often exploited and coerced into dealing drugs. If you know of a young person who has started behaving differently lately, going missing or becoming more withdrawn, associating with the wrong people, or has started wearing expensive clothes or jewellery then it’s possible they are being groomed and exploited."
Anyone who wishes to report drug related activity is advised to call 101, or submit a report online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.