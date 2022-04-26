From it still technically being legal to shoot a Scotsman with a crossbow upon seeing one in York, except on Sundays, to a ban on wearing suits of armour when in Parliament.

However among the strangest of them all is a law involving pubs.

Law firm Britton and Time reports that it is actually illegal to be found drunk in a pub.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Under the Metropolitan Act of 1839 it is against the law to be inebriated whilst on licensed premises.

Britton and Time also add: ‘Under the Licensing Act 2003, it’s also illegal to serve acholic beverages to patrons who are already intoxicated or purchase alcohol on behalf of someone who is already drunk.’

So there is a chance that perhaps this is one weird law most of us have likely broken at one time or another.

However it is not one that is regularly enforced.

