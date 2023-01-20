Opportunistic thieves swipe car keys from Hedge End home and steal Vauxhall from driveway
POLICE are hunting two thieves in dark jackets who burgled a house and stole a car.
Two men snuck into a house and stole car keys for a Vauxhall Insignia on Tuesday afternoon. They drove the vehicle away from the driveway in Mescott Meadows, Hedge End.
NOW READ: Police update on mystery double deaths
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident, which took place between 3.05pm and 3.25pm. Officers are encouraging anyone close to the address, or who have dash cam footage of the incident, to speak to them.
Police community support officer Mica Woodcock said: ‘We are investigating an opportunist burglary where the offenders have stolen the car keys from inside the home and then stolen the car – a black Vauxhall Insignia estate DT65 HVA.
‘The offenders are described as two white males – both in grey track bottoms. One was wearing a North Face jacket while another was wearing a dark jacket with arrows up the side.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230022288.