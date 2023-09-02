Out of control street drinking and drug usage forces police to issue dispersal order in Elm Grove, Southsea
Police have issued a dispersal order across Elm Grove in Southsea in a bid to curb the anti-social behaviour. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that regular patrols have been posted to the street.
Multiple reports for various crimes have been sent to the police. Dispersal order powers allow officers to move on people from a location and forbid them from returning while the order is in place.
NOW READ: Police hunting person who attacked swan near Canoe Lake after disgusting video appears on social media
Failing to comply is a criminal offence which can lead to an arrest. “Along with our partners we’ve seen fifteen reports of assault, seven shopliftings, and seventeen reports of other anti-social behaviour offences, many of which are related to street drinking and drug usage,” Portsmouth Police said.
"The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.
"Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.”
These powers were implemented yesterday evening and will be operational until Sunday evening. Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour in the area is advised to call 101, 999 in an emergency, or submit a report online.