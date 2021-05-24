Historic artefacts stolen from Arundel Castle include gold rosary beads held by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587 and several royal coronation cups.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers received reports of a burglar alarm going off at 10.30pm on Friday night (May 21).

Arundel Castle

Thieves had taken the items by force from a display cabinet, the spokesman said.

A 4X4 vehicle was found abandoned and on fire in nearby Barlavington, but police are still investigating whether it is linked to the theft.

A spokesman for Arundel Castle Trustees said: ‘The stolen items have significant monetary value, but as unique artefacts of the Duke of Norfolk’s collection, have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance.

‘We urge anyone with information to come forward to the police to assist them in returning these treasures back where they belong.’

Display cabinet along the public route in the castle from which a set of gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots to her execution in 1587 were taken, among other historic treasures worth more than £1 million stolen in a raid at Arundel Castle.Arundel Castle/PA Wire

Detective Constable Molly O’Malley of Chichester CID said: ‘If you were in Arundel on Friday evening and saw any suspicious activity around the area of the Castle, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce.

‘If you are offered or hear of anyone offering for sale any of the items stolen, we would also like to hear from you.

‘You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

