Police have launched a manhunt to find the man - aged in his 40s or 50s - after he touched the 19-year-old inappropriately over her clothing before trying to pull her onto the ground. The female was walking down an alleyway that links Wellington Street and Aldwell Street in the direction of Somers Road at around 5.45pm when it happened.

The teenager was saved when another woman saw the attack. A police statement said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a report of a sexual assault in Portsmouth on Sunday evening. The woman was approximately halfway down the alleyway when she was approached by a man who then touched her inappropriately over her clothing and attempted to pull her to the ground.

‘A second woman who saw what was happening intervened and the man walked away in the direction of Guildhall Square. It’s possible that he turned into the area of Aldwell Street, Lower Forbury Road, River Street or Sedgley Close. The woman was not injured and is being supported.’

Police have launched a hunt to find the man who is described as white, aged in his 40s/50s, of larger build who is overweight and 5ft 8in tall. He had short grey hair and was slightly balding with grey stubble and was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries to locate the man involved. We will continue with our enquiries but are now turning to the public for assistance,’ the statement continued. ‘We are not treating this incident as linked to any others at the current time.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. Do you recognise the above description? Did you see anyone in the area matching this description? Were you the woman who intervened or do you know who this was?’

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220471727. Or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/