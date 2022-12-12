Paedophile jailed for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Waterlooville 17 years ago

John Robert West, 42, of Shetland Court, Worthing, has been locked up for four years, nine months, after having been found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of child sex offences. West’s victim came forward to police in 2019 to report that she had been sexually assaulted by the pervert in 2005, when she was just 13. She had originally reported the attack in 2005, but withdrew her allegation through fear of having to go through the court process.

When officers received the report in 2019, an investigation was launched. West was interviewed and later charged with one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He pleaded not guilty, but a jury found him guilty of both offences in August this year.

Sentencing, Judge Shepherd noted how West had offered no apology to his victim and shown no remorse or regret.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Gransden, of Hampshire Constabulary’s child abuse investigation team, said: ‘West’s actions were utterly appalling, he abused the trust of his young victim in the most abhorrent and worst possible way. He then did not have the courage to admit what he had done, instead forcing the lady involved to go through a trial. In stark contrast, the victim has shown incredible bravery throughout this investigation and trial, and I would like to commend and thank her for having the courage to tell us what happened to her when she was young.’

Detective Constable Charles Cox, who assisted the investigation, said: ‘We know how difficult reporting incidents of this nature can be, and we are so thankful that as an adult she found the confidence to come back to us. We hope that this sentence today shows that no matter when an incident took place, you will be listened to and we will investigate thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.’

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]

