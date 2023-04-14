Paedophile pensioner who raped child over 50 years ago and continually denied it jailed at Portsmouth court
A paedophile who raped a child over half a century ago has finally been put behind bars.
Pensioner Terrence Whiffin, 74, appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with 10 offences – including rape and indecent assault. He was found to have committed the atrocities on a girl between 1969 and 1972.
The victim, aged between eight and 11 at the time, suffered a torrent of abuse at an address in Bognor Regis, West Sussex. She came forward in 2018 after attending a safeguarding training session, which gave her the encouragement to report her ordeal to Sussex Police.
The trial commenced on February 20 with Whiffin being belligerent throughout. Sussex Police said the predator, of Servite Close, Bognor Regis, strenuously denied the allegations and claimed they were a ‘total fabrication’.
A jury unanimously found him guilty of all charges. Whiffin was sentenced to 16 years in prison and has to serve a minimum term of two-thirds.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lee Turner, said the paedophile’s sentencing shows offenders can be jailed even if a victim suffers historic child sex abuse. He added: ‘Sussex police take offences such as these extremely seriously. It doesn’t matter whether they are happening now, or as in this case, 50 years ago, we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.
‘Cases such as these are traumatic and often victims are afraid of coming forward for fear of not being believed and will sit and suffer in silence. This result shows that despite the passing of many years, we can still bring a case to court and secure a successful outcome.
‘This was a real team effort from our officers – working with the victim and the charging lawyer – to keep the momentum going to achieve such a positive result. It was a complex case which took real determination from everyone involved to reach this conclusion.
‘I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure anyone else who has been a victim of crime that you will be heard. While it can be a difficult and lengthy processes, know that we will listen to you, and do everything in our power to support you throughout.’