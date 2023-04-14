The government enforcement officials, joined by The News and a member of Portsmouth City Council’s licensing department on Wednesday, stormed Twyford News where a male member of staff serving customers was arrested for working illegally at the 24-hour Stamshaw shop in Twyford Avenue after being quizzed.

Meanwhile, a house at nearby Wilson Road with people suspected to work at Twyford News was simultaneously busted by immigration officers. Four males were arrested as cash and expired passports were recovered at the three-bedroom terraced house fitted with a bunk bed in the main downstairs room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Sri Lankan men aged 23 and 24 were bailed. Three Indian men, aged 24, 25, and 29 were detained.

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

READ NOW: Train disturbance

Those arrested without bail will now go into police custody before a decision is made on whether to continue the detention or bail them. A decision will be made on whether to remove the alleged illegal workers from the UK amid claims for asylum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Wilkinson, assistant director for immigration enforcement in Portsmouth, said of the sting: ‘We were reacting to allegations of illegal working. We visited a business where we’ve gone and encountered a suspected illegal worker.

‘We made one arrest at the shop and four arrests at the address where the people were living. We will seek to understand the situation they are in and the factors behind it.

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

‘We have bailed two people so that means they won’t go to detention but can report periodically at one of our centres to keep in regular contact with us so we can progress their cases. We are trying to contact the shop owner to understand their side of the story.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice is now expected to be served on the shop owner who will be given the chance to provide proof of the arrested men’s rights to work in the UK.

But Mr Wilkinson delivered a stark warning: ‘Any foreign nationals without the right to work are eligible for enforcement activity.’ And anyone found guilty of employing illegal workers can be fined £20,000 per worker.

In Portsmouth, there are typically two or three immigration raids a month with immigration levels of illegal workers on the rise across Britain. ‘We have seen very high increasing levels of illegal workers across the whole of the UK recently,’ a Home Office spokesman said. ‘There’s definitely an uptick and it is something the prime minister is very keen to crack down on. It has been a laser sharp focus for the Home Office.’

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilkinson said they deal with a ‘cross spectrum’ of people from across the world coming to Portsmouth, with the official vowing to take the fight to criminals. ‘We are determined to put a stop to those violating our laws and using our borders and exploiting people for financial gain,’ he said. ‘It’s also about making sure these people are being looked after properly and understand whether there is evidence of modern day slavery or people being exploited.’

Speaking of the impact of illegal immigration on taxpayers, he continued: ‘Illegal workers undercut honest employers and put vulnerable people at risk of exploitation and cheat legitimate job seekers out of employment. If someone is being paid illegally, are they being paid the right wage? Are the right taxes being paid? There’s a detriment to the public purse. There’s people here who don’t have permission to access NHS services so the taxpayer is footing the bill.

‘Some of the people have been trafficked into the UK and one of the things for us to understand is whether people are here at their own free will, whether they come here for economic reasons or if they have been exploited.’

SEE ALSO: Trail of destruction in road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

During the raids at Twyford News and the Wilson Road house, officers asked those suspected to be working illegally whether they had appropriate documentation for work and visas, where they had come from, how they had entered the country and how they were being paid as they attempted to piece together their circumstances.

After the male worker from Twyford News was arrested, officers at the shop took a brisk walk over to the house to join the rest of their colleagues in probing the other suspected illegal workers.

Downstairs in the dishevelled house – complete with a kitchen door window boarded up with cardboard – one male worker said his arrival into the UK had been facilitated by an ‘agent’. Groups of officers questioned the men separately during the sting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those arrested were closely supervised by officers – including having two officials monitor them when going to toilet as the door was left ajar – and told to get dressed following the surprise visit. Those not bailed were told to bring their limited belongings with them.

Cash was also discovered at the house after searches were carried out – now the subject of the Proceeds of Crime Act. ‘You never know what you will find,’ one officer said.

Talking of the challenges of the job, Mr Wilkinson said: ‘It is difficult. Everyone has their own motivations for coming here. If you are fleeing a war zone there’s an attraction for coming here and one of the difficult jobs for us to balance is the needs of the individual against the needs of society so it is trying to make sure we treat everyone with respect and dignity.

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not just about putting people in detention, it's about signposting people to the right routes to legitimately authorise their stay.’

He described most situations encountered by officers as ‘non-hostile’, adding: ‘People don’t necessarily want to see us but it’s not like we are dealing with hardened criminals like the police are. People are just trying to come here to earn a crust so they are more compliant with us than if there was a deeper criminal angle to it.’

A council spokesman said: ‘A council licensing officer attended the premises along with a Home Office immigration enforcement team. No breaches of the shop's alcohol licence were found. The Home Office can request the council to review the licence if they have any concerns as a result of their visit and in that case, a hearing would be arranged to make a decision.’

A recruitment drive for immigration officers in Portsmouth is underway. To apply go to: www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/index.cgi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Immigration officers arrested five suspected illegal workers at a Stamshaw house and newsagents Twyford News. Pic Steve Deeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad